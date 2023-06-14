Judice Inn, Lafayette's beloved burger institution, will be undergoing a major renovation in the coming weeks — the most notable in its 76 years of business.
The Johnston Street restaurant will be getting a drive-thru window and a more cohesive dining room. Judice Inn's classic menu and no-frills charm will remain the same, however. That means the restaurant still won't be serving fries.
"It's not fries, but it's pretty big for us," said Gerald Judice. "We have not done any type of realistic expansion in the 75 years we have been open, so it's a big step for us."
The second-generation owner of the restaurant said he and his siblings and cousins have been hesitant to change anything about Judice Inn. After all, why would they mess with a successful business model?
"It's not just a business to me and my family," Judice said. "It's more of a memento to our parents who opened it, so we're very cautious on anything we do."
Judice Inn will undergo construction for about six to eight weeks. During that time, a drive-thru window will be added to the rear of the building and an overflow dining area on the side of the restaurant will be connected to the main dining room.
The iconic restaurant won't transform into a fast-food spot after the renovation. The drive-thru window is intended for those picking up orders placed online or by phone.
Judice Inn may be closed for a day or two when electricity is cut from the building, but closures should be minimal, Judice said.
The initial plan was to have the drive-thru window and seating renovation completed in time for the restaurant's 75th anniversary in 2022, but the permitting process has been a bit more involved than the family expected because of the age of the building at 3134 Johnston St.
Judice Inn, which has been in the same location since opening in April 1947, quickly became a popular burger stand even though, at that time, it was located on the outskirts of town. It eventually evolved into drive-in restaurant with carhop service before booth dining inside became the norm.
"We're thankful for the customers that keep us relevant in the restaurant world," Judice said. "We're 75 years old, and we have not changed much. We are fortunate that the Acadiana area really supports us."