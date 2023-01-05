Lafayette Parish School Board member Justin Centanni is the first candidate to announce he is running for parish tax assessor in the Oct. 14 election.
In June, Assessor Conrad Comeaux announced he will not be seeking re-election to the position he has held for 24 years.
At that time, Centanni confirmed for The Acadiana Advocate that he would be seeking to fill Comeaux's position.
Centanni made the announcement official Wednesday evening at a family home in Broussard surrounded by family, friends and community leaders from across the parish.
A Republican, Centanni is serving his second term as District 6 Lafayette Parish School Board member. He served as board president in 2019.
Centanni, 45, worked for a time in Washington, D.C., for a Defense Department contractor where he developed the software used for the military's Smart ID cards.
He spent most of his career working for financial institutions, most notably IberiaBank, where he worked for 12 years before the bank merged with First Horizon Bank, where Centanni is vice president/manager of enterprise data integration.
“My professional career in data analytics and public service on a tax collecting body give me keen insight into the tax assessor’s role and greater potential," he said in a news release. "Lafayette Parish is a robust and growing community, and our taxpayers deserve to know their investment in that community is being accurately and appropriately put to work, with the highest level of professionalism, diligence and accountability, just as our parish and municipal leaders deserve an innovative partner in that investment."
While on the school board, Centanni worked with fellow board members and district leaders on a strategic financial plan that anticipated the classroom capacity needed to meet growth. As a result, the school system built or started construction on six new schools plus additions and expansions of 12 more, without new taxes, allowing for the eventual elimination of 75% of the parish's portable buildings by the time the new Lafayette High School opens.
Qualifying for the race is Aug. 8-10.