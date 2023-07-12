The Krewe of Bonaparte had a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new float den and event center at 1458 Surrey St.
The Krewe of Bonaparte float den will be a multi-purpose building and will feature more than 35,620 square feet of float storage space, including a 14,170 square foot event center. There is an additional 3,000 square foot multi-purpose annex for board meetings, krewe events and a museum.
“This is such an amazing milestone for the Krewe of Bonaparte, one that has been in the making for quite a while. The hard work and dedication of many Krewe members to make this dream a reality is a testament to the culture of our Krewe,” said Adam Judice, krewe president.
“And, as we just celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Krewe of Bonaparte, this achievement is truly an investment into the future growth of the Krewe.”
The build will be completed in phases, with phase one — float den storage — projected to be completed this fall, according to a statement from the krewe.