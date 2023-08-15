A Broussard-based broadband company and a Lafayette construction was among the 33 Louisiana companies to make the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies.
Cajun Broadband of Broussard was ranked at No. 603 with 974% growth over the past three years. This was the first entry on the list for the telecommunications company, which offers high-speed internet service to rural and underserved communities across Louisiana.
Albatross Site Construction, a Lafayette telecommunications company that does cellular construction services, was ranked No. 932. The business, founded in 2019, saw 630% revenue growth.
Others in the Lafayette to make the list were:
- Tides Medical, Lafayette, biotechnology, 2,339.
- Brothers Services, Youngsville, commercial lawn care, 2,729.
- Laborde Earles, Lafayette, personal injury attorneys, 4,467.
- LogoJET, Lafayette, industrial printing equipment, 4,804.
Among the other Louisiana companies to make the list were:
- CORE Boiler & Mechanical Services, which offers repairs, services and maintenance to combustion fired equipment, ranked No. 182 on the list, after reporting 2,913% revenue growth between 2019 and 2022. CORE was founded in 2019 and led by Paola Alvarado.
- WyCo Services, a Covington material handling company that specializes in conveying materials and food, made its first appearance in the ranking at No. 231. The company, founded in 2018, had 2,416% revenue growth over a three-year period.
- 365 Labs, a Baton Rouge-based company that builds hardware and software tools for law enforcement and first responders, was ranked at No. 314. The company, founded by local tech entrepreneur Mohit “Mo” Vij, had 1,816% revenue growth over a three-year period. This was the second year in a row 365 Labs made the Inc. 5000 list.
- Genesis 360, a Baton Rouge-based maintenance and construction service company, made its second appearance on the list at No. 1,148. The veteran-owned business saw revenues increase by 517% over the past three years.
- Ready Power, New Orleans, construction, at 1,306.
- Quality Wholesale & Supply, Luling, commercial supplier of cleaning and restoration chemicals, 1,717.
- The Next Solar Energy Technology, Kenner, renewable energy development, 1,915.
- Extreme Nitrogen, Harvey, nitrogen supplier, 2,027.
- PosiGen, New Orleans, residential solar and energy- efficiency provider, 2,746.
- Hubley, Baton Rouge, software consulting and development, 2,764.
- Susco Solutions, Metairie, software, 3,004.
- NOLA DMC, New Orleans, destination management, 3,360.
- Anytime Flooring, Baton Rouge, commercial and residential flooring, 3,386.
- Crescent Payroll Solutions, Metairie, payroll and human resources, 3,566
- AAC Enterprises, Metairie, LED lighting products manufacturing, 3,632.
- T.I. Contracting (d.b.a. Trucking Innovation), Chalmette, trucking, hauling and logistics, 3,638
- SRP Environmental, Shreveport, environmental, health and safety provider, 3,954.
- MasteryPrep, Baton Rouge, education, 4,223.
- Facilities Maintenance Management, Denham Springs, maintenance and construction, 4,322.
- Emergent Method, Baton Rouge, management consulting, 4,346.
- Hoss Industrial, Sulphur, industrial cleaning, 4,637.
- Block Builders, Gonzales, general contractor, 4,705.
- Parker’s Pharmacy, Baton Rouge, pharmaceutical services, 4,833
- Modern American Recycling Services, Gibson, metal recycling, 4,851
- Ryan Gootee General Contractors, Metairie, general contractor, 4,928.
- Flexicrew Technical Services, Metairie, executive search firm, 4,933.
- AFS, Shreveport, logistics, 4,994. 33
Companies submit data to make the Inc. 5000 list. In order to qualify, the business must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2019. Businesses must be based in the U.S., privately held, for-profit and independent entities, not subsidiaries or divisions of other firms, as of Dec. 31, 2022.