Global helicopter provider PHI Group, which emerged from bankruptcy protection four years ago, has submitted documents to possibly go public again.
PHI announced Monday it submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could pursue an initial public offering once the review process is complete. The Lafayette-based company was publicly traded until it was delisted by the Nasdaq in 2019 amid its Chapter 11 filings.
The initial public offering is subject to on-going evaluation of various strategic alternatives and market conditions, company officials said. Companies file S-1 forms in anticipation of IPO and are required to provide information on what its plans to do with the funding it raises as a result.
PHI offers flight services for the oil and gas exploration and production industry along with the air medical industry. Last year the company announced it was expanding its maintenance, repair and overhaul services because of favorable market conditions associated with the offshore oil and gas helicopter transportation services. The move is expected to create 18 jobs; at the time PHI had 264 employees.
The 170,000-square-foot Lafayette facility, 2001 SE Evangeline Thruway, is recognized as a FAA-certified repair station. It offers major inspections, modifications, upgrades, engineering and painting.