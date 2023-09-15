A large swath of Lafayette, including downtown businesses, remained under boil water advisory Friday after a water line was damaged during a drainage project on the edge of downtown.
Repairs were made to the line Friday, and officials with Lafayette Utilities System were awaiting a sample sent to be tested by the Louisiana Department of Health in order to lift the advisory, LUS spokesperson Heidi Tweedel said.
About 9,000 LUS residential and business customers were affected when the advisory was put in place Thursday for areas north of South College Road, south of Willow Street, west of East Pinhook Road and east of Bertrand Drive.
A waterline was damaged Thursday morning during a downtown drainage project at the corner of Convent and St. John streets, Tweedel said. Repairs are expected to be completed late Thursday or early Friday, she said.
Customers were asked to vigorously boil water for at least one full minute prior to drinking water, making ice, brushing teeth, rinsing food or using water in food preparation. The one minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.
Most businesses in downtown Lafayette remained open but served bottled water or beverages. Antoni’s in The Oil Center reduced its offerings to takeout only on Friday, and Pamplona Tapas Bar & Restaurant closed for lunch. Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant reopened Friday with bottled water and fresh ice for customers .
Coffee shops, including Reve Coffee Roasters and Carpe Diem Café & Wine Bar, closed for the day. Carpe Diem will reopen in the morning, owner Liz Payne said.
“Our sales are 50% coffee, and I can’t run the espresso machine,” she said. “It just wasn’t going to be worth it. There’s a hard water line going into the espresso machine, and it’s not like I can use bottled water.”
Other businesses made adjustments. The Whisper Room at BeauSoleil Books remained open Thursday night and planned to stay open Friday just with an altered menu, co-owner Bryan Dupree said. On Thursday customers were served only wine and beer and any cocktails that did not require ice.
Drinks were served in the Art Walk go cups instead of regular glasses. Coffee was also off the menu.
“For the restaurants, it was harder,” Dupree said. “For us, it’s not really that bad. We’re opening a bottle of wine and pouring it in a cup. The wine is safer than the water. We had a pretty good night last night, and people were very understanding.”
Some of chefs in the downtown restaurants collaborated Thursday on ways to get through the evening, said Setareh Mirian-Delcambre, co-owner of Sunday’s Soda Fountain. Her establishment remained open Thursday, and they were prepared while not offering coffee and salad.
Ice cream was still being scooped and served, she said.
“It’s been good,” Mirian-Delcambre said. “We’re hoping the word spreads because downtown has a lot of small business owner, and it really hurts whenever it’s portrayed that a certain area is shut down. That’s not the case. I feel like everybody that’s come through has been super understanding. It’s beyond our control, and we’re doing the best we can.”
The break happened next door to Johnson’s Boucaniere. Co-owner Greg Walls said his eatery lost water at about 5 p.m. Thursday and crews worked until at 9 p.m. to fix the issue.
The line that broke was a 16-inch main line, he said. His business remained open Friday.
“It wasn’t by the fault of the crew,” Walls said. “It’s just one of those things that happens. LUS responded right away. They got the water shut off as soon as they could. Hopefully things go smoothly from here on out.”
Seven public schools are located in the affected area, including Myrtle Place Elementary, which closed early Thursday but was open on Friday. Baranco Elementary, W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center, E.J. Sam Accelerated School, LeRosen Preparatory, Paul Breaux Middle and Lafayette Middle remained in session Friday.
LUS customers can visit lus.org/map to get updates on the advisory or receive alerts when the boil advisory is lifted, Tweedel said.