Ten years ago the Louisiana Board of Ethics charged Lafayette businessman Greg Gachassin and his Cartesian Company with ethics code violations for entering contracts with entities developing low-income housing with a public authority while he served on the board or shortly after he resigned in November 2009.
He was later fined $1.5 million, the largest in the ethics board's history, but an appeal court ordered an adjudicatory board to recalculate the fine, reducing it, but not substantially, Kathleen Allen, attorney for the ethics administration, said Thursday. The exact fine has not been recalculated while the case remains in court.
Several months ago, the ethics board filed an appeal seeking to reverse the 19th Judicial District Court's decision to grant Gachassin and Cartesian's motion for summary judgment that agreed words in a state statute on ethics prohibitions are too vague and broad. The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal transferred the matter to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Allen said they are waiting to find out if the supreme court will hear arguments or base its decision on briefs.
Gachassin, a businessman and developer, served as a volunteer and chairman on the board of the quasi-governmental LPTFA from 2003 until Nov. 17, 2009, when he resigned.
In August 2006, the LPTFA, a trust that benefits Lafayette, loaned the Lafayette Housing Authority $425,000 to build its Villa Gardens project.
Another low-income housing project surfaced in 2009, the Cypress Trails apartments on Moss Street. A partner in the project, Cypress Trails Corporation, was an affiliate of the LPTFA whose board Gachassin chaired.
On Nov. 1, 2009, Gachassin signed on behalf of his company project consultant agreements, each worth $500,000, with Cypress Trails Corporation and Villa Gardens Housing Corporation to oversee the developments. He resigned from LPTFA two weeks later and in December appeared before the LPTFA board as the project consultant.
Public officials, including people serving on boards and commissions like the LPTFA, are prohibited by state ethics laws from profiting from that association while on the board and for two years after leaving the board.
One of the provisions of the state ethics law Gachassin and Cartesian are charged under is Louisiana Revised Statute 42:1113B, which reads, "No appointed member of any board or commission, member of his immediate family, or legal entity in which he has a substantial economic interest shall bid on or enter into or be in any way interested in any contract, subcontract, or other transaction which is under the supervision or jurisdiction of the agency of such appointed member."
Gray Sexton, attorney for Gachassin and Cartesian, challenged the law, arguing the phrase "in any way interested in" is unconstitutionally broad and vague. The Ethics Adjudicatory Board relied on the language to find Gachassin and Cartesian in violation of R.S. 42:1113B.
A trial court agreed, striking down the decision as violating the state and federal constitutions. Ethics officials appealed and the 1st Circuit transferred the case to the state supreme court where it awaits a ruling.
Allen said in her legal team's opinion, even if the supreme court rules in Gachassin's favor, it does not negate the entire case against him and Cartesian.