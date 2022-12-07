Before authorizing a second study on building a new performing arts center, the Lafayette City Council wants to hear more details about a previous study that identified land across from Cajun Field as the best site.
The City Council on Tuesday deferred action until its Dec. 20 meeting in order to hear more and for the public to hear more about what was and was not considered in a study by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. LEDA was designated by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to oversee the comprehensive study of building a new performing arts center.
Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook supports a second study that would involve more public input and more factors than the previous study. A second study, she said, may identify new potential sites. The city must look at a location that provides the best return on investment for the project that may cost $100-250 million, she said.
The Louisiana Legislature allocated $1 million for the study and design of a new performing arts center in Lafayette. The council deferred action Tuesday on a resolution to participate in a study with a public input component that would delve into the the potential economic impact of various sites and to pay up to $70,000 toward a new study.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts earlier offered to share costs with the council to fund a study from New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
A second study, Cook said Wednesday, could be completed in about four months, giving the council answers by April so it can decide whether the best location would be the University of Louisiana at Lafayette property on Congress Street.
The final legislative session with Lafayette's delegation in place begins in June, providing the best opportunity to secure some state funding for the project, she said.
However, as early as next week, Lafayette Consolidated Government may issue requests for potential sites and requests for teams of designers and engineers for the actual building, CAO Cydra Wingerter said.
Funding for buying the land and constructing the center has not been identified. Some options, Wingerter said, are a temporary sales tax like one implemented parishwide for eight months that generated $32 million toward a new airport terminal, money from selling the Heymann Center, private donations, selling naming rights and a public private partnership similar to what is being undertaken to build a new jail.
A new performing arts center would replace the Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road in the Oil Center which has become engulfed by the growing campus of Ochsner Lafayette General. Hospital representatives have long epxressed an interest in the property.
Ochsner Lafayette General has not made an official offer to buy the Heymann Center, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said Tuesday. He previously said he would not sell the Heymann Center unless another performing arts center is built to replace it.
Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, now a lobbyist for Ochsner, in 2021 gathered stakeholders to kick off discussions about a new performing arts center to replace the Heymann Center, freeing that property for the expansion of the medical center.