For years, Kevin Meyers, director of supply chain services at Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette, has been asking his daughters, “What would St. Francis do?”
It’s easy enough to check the record. Francis, an Italian mystic, friar and founder of Franciscan religious orders who died in 1226, would shed his personal wealth, serve the poor and sick and embrace the life of a penitent. Nine centuries after Francis’ death, he is remembered for such things and for the establishment of churches, schools and hospitals that bear his name or imprint.
Meyers has had plenty of opportunities to embrace the life and teachings of Francis as an employee at Lourdes, which is operated by the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. The non-profit corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge with health care facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi.
St. Francis’ legacy and example is woven into the training Meyers has received on the job and Francis’ image is spread throughout the system. Meyers likes to share that knowledge with his family, which also includes Monica, his wife, and Claire Armstrong, their second daughter, who lives in Mississippi.
Meyers has worked at Lourdes for 32 years — he started on May 20, 1991 —before his first daughter, Taylor Laporte, 27, a Lourdes ICU nurse who recently completed her nurse practitioner training, and youngest daughter, Katherine Leblanc, 22, a manager of physician practices at Lourdes, were born.
The daughters, who attended public schools in and around Maurice before pursuing higher education, have worked with their father and expanded the Meyers family legacy to include several Lourdes sites: the downtown campus, several of Lourdes’ clinics and Lourdes on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
Long before Meyers’ daughters worked with him, they were known around Lourdes, where they attended Take Your Daughters to Work Days. They met Lourdes staff members and administrators and acquired some background about what hospital work involved.
“I remember going to Lourdes,” Taylor recalled from her childhood. There was a pool on the campus and the Meyers sisters could play there. Their father was a taskmaster on Take Your Daughters to Work Day, and would have them work in the supply room, putting stickers on boxes.
“Dad’s co-workers were there,” Taylor said, and she recalled that it was the people around Lourdes more so than the work itself that caused her to have fond feelings for what would become her workplace.
Katherine said in her experiences at Take Your Daughters to Work Day, she learned about surgeries and about myriad job opportunities around the hospital.
“I learned a lot about how hospitals work,” she said.
Katherine studied finance in college and said she had no clue about what direction her career might take. But part-time work at Lourdes led to full-time work with lots of responsibility.
Working within the Lourdes umbrella has provided the sisters with some instant recognition around the healthcare system as well as some frequent time spent with their dad, who recommended that both daughters work at Lourdes, which he considers a special employer. From the outset of his own employment, he said, he recognized the healthcare system as the place where he wanted to spend his entire career, an ambition he shared with his daughters.
“It’s pretty cool because most people around the hospital who know my dad recognize me and say, ‘Oh, you’re Kevin’s daughter, ’” Taylor said.
And, tugging on her curly hair, she said that’s a giveaway around Lourdes about the family ties shared with her father and sister.
Dad and daughters frequently share meals at the Lourdes cafeteria, where Taylor said you better show up early if you want to catch her father. He likes to be the first one for lunch around 11 a.m.
Katherine has less opportunity to catch her father for meals — although she is preparing a home across the street from her parents — because she works in different Lourdes facilities, including clinics in Broussard, Scott and Maurice. But if she’s near the Ambassador Cafferey site at lunchtime, her father said, she knows he’ll be there.
And Dad pays.
Meyers’ daughters are both married, each with one child, and Meyers said this Father’s Day does not call for any specific plans at the family home. Except for this special task: He and Monica expect to babysit.