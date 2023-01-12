Hospitals in Lafayette hope to play a bigger role in early childhood development in the region by working with parents immediately after giving birth.
Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center will join forces in partnering with The Basics program and United Way of Acadiana to start a hospital-based early learning initiative, OLGH CEO Al Patin said during a CivicCon event Wednesday as part of One Acadiana’s Vibrant Community Summit.
The hospitals will serve as the first step in the process, giving parents of the more than 7,000 children born each year a bag with resources they will need to encourage early brain development in children.
“That’s our commitment to this project,” Patin said. “This is a united effort, an absolutely united effort. We believe that spark can help community leaders and community members get behind the next phase of that project. We’re super excited to be a part of this.”
The project is then connected to The Basics program, which includes weekly text message to parents that include science-based messages linked to one of the five Basics Principles, a fact followed by activities to practice with their child.
“The role we’re to play as a hospital is that awareness and knowledge component,” Patin said. “We have the resources. We have the nurses. We have the audience at the most pivotal time in their life. They’ve just brought in a new life and they’re yearning to know how to develop this brain. We’re excited to be a part of that.”
Said Lourdes pediatric neurologist Kenneth Habetz: “I see kids from Monroe and Shreveport all the way down to the Gulf. Something that happens over and over is, ‘How do I maximize my kid’s potential? How do I improve their development?' Another thing they say is 'I wish I would have known sooner that something wasn’t typical.'”
The program follows similar efforts by hospitals in Pensacola, Florida, which is home to the Studer Community Institute and led by philanthropist and longtime businessman Quint Studer. In his book, Building a Vibrant Community, Studer references education as one of the four elements of a vibrant community along with civic engagement, downtown and economic development.
With the Studer Community Institute, Pensacola made an effort to become America’s first Early Learning City. Brain Bags were handed out in 2017 in the Pensacola area to women who gave birth in the Pensacola region. They featured:
- A storybook that uses local landmarks to build letter awareness and encourage family reading.
- A baby book that can be personalized to help parents track early brain development milestones in the first three years of life.
- A toy.
- Community resource information and partners to help support parents.
- Others items such as library locations, screen time guidelines, healthy lifestyle advice for first year of life, and more.
The announcement followed a discussion from Ronald Ferguson, founder of The Basics, a strategy for whole communities to support vibrant learning and brain development among infants and toddlers. The program recognizes that education begins at home and encourages parents and help communities work together to create a positive environment for kids to grow up.
The program, which is in 90 U.S. cities and abroad, includes two text messages a week to the parents from a child’s birth until age 5.