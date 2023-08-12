There was plenty at stake for Shawn Johnston and Jordy Davidson. They had their idea for a business that Johnston, a longtime chiropractor, had first thought of 15 years ago. The two worked on it for two years, often on their lunch breaks.
Now they were trying to convince four investors — all oilmen who had invested in other companies in the past — to invest in their tech startup company, Nestor, that they say will revolutionize the way electronic health records are kept for therapists and chiropractors.
The two longtime friends were unsuccessful in an earlier pitch for funding. This time, however, was different.
The investors, Davidson said, countered a request for $750,000 and instead committed $1 million to their idea.
“Within 45 minutes they slapped the table and said, ‘Hey, we believe in this project and we think this is awesome,’” said Davidson, a Carencro native who spent 15 years in ministry. “We did two pitches, and it landed. We didn’t have to continue down that road, which a lot of startups have to do to piece together smaller amounts here and there. That fact that we landed it in one shot, we don’t take that for granted.”
Now the budding company — named for a character in Greek mythology known for his wisdom — is moving forward, hiring three people in the past month while being housed in the Opportunity Machine in downtown Lafayette. Johnston and Davidson, who met at a church Davidson pastored years ago, have also joined the growing ecosystem of startups tech businesses in the Lafayette area, joining others such as FlyGuys, hampr, Keepers and others.
Much like those companies, Nestor was born when Johnston trying to find a way to improve the way therapists connect and store their data. Each clinic, he said, is kind of like an island, and Davidson likened the software to something out of the 1990s. Quick conversations with others in the industry assured them their idea had potential.
“It seemed like every seed that we planted bore fruit,” Johnston said. “No doors were really shut. And every person that we would talk to about the project was excited about it. We have had green light after green light after green light. So we’re really excited.”
There’s plenty of momentum among startups across Louisiana after two years of pandemic-related drops. Last year at least $215 million in venture capital investment was raised and 34 deals made in what was the biggest year at least since 2011, according to the annual Venture & Angel Capital Report from New Orleans-based Cara Stone LLP.
While most of those deals are usually done in New Orleans, high-performing companies continue to be created throughout the state. Lafayette’s 27 deals was third-highest, twice the amount coming out of Shreveport. Year-by-year totals were unavailable.
The people behind startups in Lafayette are more educated than they were 10 years ago, said Kyle “Skip” Boudreaux, managing director of Acadian Capital Ventures. One reason was the withering of Waitr, once the crown jewel of startups in Lafayette. Those staffers are now peppered among other startup companies.
“Ten years ago there was a very wide gap between us and other ecosystems,” Boudreaux said. “We’ve certainly shortened that gap. We’re having a lot more sophisticated startups coming through who really get it. We’re catching up, and you can just see it.”
Where it’s happening
When the Lafayette Economic Development Authority bought the old Karma Nightclub at 314 Jefferson St., it was a dark, dank building that still reeked of stale cigarette smoke. Three years later it reopened as the home of the Opportunity Machine, and today the business incubator is home to offices, cubicles meeting rooms and anything else budding entrepreneurs might need.
Startups that have come through the OM have raised $56 million in startup capital since 2015, director Destin Ortego noted. Now it’s home to several tech or tech-enabled companies that are finding their footing.
“I’ve spoken with startup ecosystem leaders in the Bay Area, Austin, New York and even some places in Canada,” Ortego said. “And they all say like, for being relatively new because Waitr was the first one in that type of industry — people outside the state were like, ‘That’s what we expect to see in the Bay Area.’ Every time we talk about all the startups and what they’re working on, they’re blown away that we’re getting all that here.”
Along with Nestor, others have established inside the OM:
- Keepers, an automated housekeeping service for short-term rental properties that launched earlier this year.
- GloSens, which is developing bullet tracer technology and recently went through the National Science Foundation’s Innovation Corps program.
- XRMedix, a medical tech company that uses augmented reality technology to help physicians better treat patients.
- SafeBoard, which makes a stabilization device used for pediatric patients during line insertion.
Hampr, the app-based laundry service that launched in 2020, is in over a dozen states and continues to grow. But the next one that is poised for significant growth is FlyGuys, the drone service provider that expects to more than double its staff to meet the demand for drone services.
Much like Waitr used a network of drivers to deliver food, FlyGuys has a network of about 7,000 drone pilots across 48 states to deliver data to customers in agriculture, real estate and construction. Led by CEO Joe Stough, the company is now developing an app to connect pilots with customers to make the process more efficient.
It is also seeking a new office to accommodate that anticipated growth.
“We had a record month in November,” Stough said. “Part of that was recognizing that there are so many vertical markets that are in the early stages of growth that need data from drones. We realized that right now the market for capturing data — paying a pilot to go capture data — is in the billions just in America.”
The Waitr effect
It was a warm Friday afternoon in February 2019 when Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed a crowd on Jefferson Street in what was dubbed “Waitr Day.” The company had a block party to celebrate its move into the Lemoine building with a pledge of 200 jobs in the coming years.
Once the shining star that brought back talk locally of Silicon Bayou, Waitr was later sold and began a downturn that included lots of debt and a dwindling staff. It rebranded to ASAP and later got booted off the NASDAQ.
But it was those high-level staffers, Boudreaux pointed out, from its early success, who later landed with other startups that have essentially germinated the startup ecosystem in Lafayette.
“I look at Waitr as one big catalyst,” he said. “You had a lot of folks who made money, liked the startup realm, spun off and started new startups. You have more knowledgeable folks in the ecosystem helping everyone else out, and it’s speeding us along. We’re not building from scratch anymore.”
Stough is one of those Waitr pioneers along with Whitney Savoie, now VP of marketing for FlyGuys. Stough was an initial seed investor and founding board member who later became president and chief operating officer.
He is also on the board for Something Borrowed Blooms, another startup that went from an idea in 2015 to 78% year-over-year growth over the last two years. Last year that company made the annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.
It, too, has also benefitted from the Waitr success, Stough said.
“Waitr was a tremendous success story before it turned into this catastrophe,” he said. “What was amazing about it is in five years it went from an idea to public, from an idea to nine figures in revenue. There were a lot of people here that learned a lot of really important aspects of how to start up and scale up a tech company. Those people are still here.”