By the time the final sales are counted, the total retail sales in Lafayette Parish for 2022 should be the highest on record despite a rising costs of goods that has nagged at consumers all year.
November’s sales remained about flat compared to a year ago and taking into the 7.1% inflation rate on goods compared to prices in 2021. Sales for the month reached $641 million, which was only 4% higher than a year ago, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
November’s inflation rate dipped from the 9.1% in June but remains a hindrance for many buyers. Sales for the year stands at $7.4 billion, and with December’s expected holiday shopping surge, last year’s $7.694 billion in sales should be eclipsed.
Sales from December 2021 topped $762 million, the highest on record. With inflation, this year’s December totals could end up topping $800 million.
“Early holiday sales reflect the strong consumer spending trend that has been in place Lafayette Parish since 2020,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “Overall sales have remained brisk despite increased costs across retail categories. As sales adjust post-holiday, economists expect core personal consumption expenditures to decline in 2023 lessening the impact of ongoing inflation concerns in the new year.”