Passengers flying out of Lafayette Regional Airport with checked bags could experience delays following an equipment failure.
The Transportation Security Administration screening equipment that scans checked bags is being repaired following an equipment failure, airport officials announced Thursday morning.
Until repairs are made, all checked bags must be scanned by hand, which may cause delays in the screening process, officials said. Passengers who intend to check bags are asked to arrive two hours before their flight to allow sufficient time for checked bags to be screened and put on flights.
Repairs may take as long as 30 days to complete. Carry-on luggage is not affected, officials said.
“We apologize for the inconvenience to passengers,” LFT Executive Director Steven Picou said. “TSA is increasing the number of screeners on staff as they work to return to normal operations.”