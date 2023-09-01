United Airlines will offer two more flights out of Lafayette Regional Airport to Houston, airport officials announced Friday.
United will schedule flights at 5:20 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily starting Wednesday to leave Lafayette and arrive at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
It will increase the number United flights out of LFT to six per day and the total number of flights per day to 14 per day. American offers daily flights to Dallas and Charlotte, and Delta Airlines offers daily flights through Atlanta.
The comes after the airport opened a fifth gate for passengers in March at the new terminal, which opened last year.