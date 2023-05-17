Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish were up in March, again beating the national inflation rate that continues to cool across the country.
Unadjusted for inflation, total sales for the month topped $750 million, the highest total on record for a non-holiday shopping month, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. The total was 4.89% higher than last year’s rate compared to the 5% U.S. inflation rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Across the country sales dipped in March by less than 1% from the previous month, according to the National Retail Federation, whose numbers focus on core retail and does not include restaurant, vehicle and gasoline sales. Compared to a year ago, national sales were up 4.6%.
“Locally, sales bucked national reports, which were down slightly in March. Sales in the first quarter were strong and should remain consistent heading into the summer,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “As the summer approaches, fuel and energy costs may drive up the core Consumer Price Index this month. However, forecasts show the increase should not be as sharp as what was seen in May 2022.”
Sales were up 3.5% in the city of Lafayette for the month and was also up in every municipality. Other increases were in Scott (15.63%), Broussard (10.4%), Carencro (8.37%), Youngsville (7.71%) and Duson (1.09%).
Yearly totals are ahead of last year’s pace in every municipality, with Broussard leading the way at 13.28%.
Other data points in the city of Lafayette include:
- Food sales increased only 6.62% with grocery sales up 5.16% and restaurants up 4.25%.
- Sales at vehicle dealership rose 15.61%, reaching its highest total in 22 months.
- Building and construction contractor sales were up 34%, reaching its fourth-highest monthly total on record.
- Hotel/motel sales rose 3.28%.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.