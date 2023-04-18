Total retail sales in Lafayette Parish were up in February, beating the national inflation rate that is trickling down from last year’s peak.
Sales were up 6.39% from a year ago as that total surpassed the 6% inflation rate from February 2022, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. Sales so far are ahead of last year’s inflation-fueled pace at 6.59% as consumers have continued to spend despite rising prices on fuel, groceries and other items.
“February marked the eighth consecutive month the inflation rate declined and marks the lowest level since September 2021, which is welcomed news,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “More good news — in the first quarter Fed forecasters lowered the expected average annual inflation rate from their previous estimate. Declining prices for apparel, fuel, and used cars are promising signs for continued inflation relief.”
Sales were up 7.61% in the city of Lafayette for the month and was also up in nearly every municipality. Other increases were in Broussard (10.26%), Scott (9.15%) and Carencro (8.93%). Sales dropped in Youngsville (0.68%) and Duson (1.09%).
Yearly totals are ahead of last year’s pace in every municipality, with Broussard leading the way at 15%.
Other data points in the city of Lafayette include:
- Food sales increased only 4.82% with grocery sales declining 3.29% and restaurants up only 2.07%.
- Service station sales rose 13.7% while auto parts store sales rose 6.43%.
- Furniture store sales dropped 22.58%.
- Home building material stores sales were down 20.75%.
- Hotel/motel sales rose 10.24%.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.