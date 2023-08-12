In August 2021, Caroline Merryman opened up her first brick-and-mortar location of Caroline’s Cookies on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette. After two years of continuously selling out her cookies, the Lafayette entrepreneur announced she’s opening a second location in Baton Rouge.
Merryman took her baking from childhood passion to moneymaker in 2020, after developing her baseline cookie recipe to pass the time during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The cookie was a hit with her circle of friends and family and she began offering order pickups out of her parents’ house and hosting pop-ups.
Within a year, the then-19-year-old chose to step away from her degree pursuit at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and bet on her business by expanding to her first store.
Caroline’s Cookies’s opening was met with ravenous customer response — and interest is still holding strong.
“We can probably count on two hands the amount of days we haven’t sold out in the past two years,” said Merryman’s childhood best friend and business right hand, Faith Robinson.
Selling out today looks different than it did when the storefront first opened.
Initially Caroline’s Cookies could produce about 500 cookies daily, and it quickly became clear that number wasn’t close to meeting customer demand, Merryman said.
The fledgling owner rapidly scaled her business, adding equipment and employees, and today she employs about 35 people and uses six commercial mixers and two commercial ovens to produce her cookies. She rented out a neighboring space in the Kaliste Saloom shopping center and closed in some front of house space to accommodate additional prep space.
Daily production now sits at around 1,600 cookies on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 2,000 cookies on Fridays and Saturdays, with the potential to make around 2,500 if necessary, Robinson said.
While selling out is routine for the cookie shop, it’s no less exciting today than it was the first time, Robinson said.
Two years into the enterprise, Merryman said she feels significantly more confident in all aspects of running her business, from managing staff who are primarily her peers to planning supply orders to launching new product offerings and services, like cookie cakes and catering.
"I don’t know everything now but I actually had no idea what I was doing when we opened in 2021. I feel like I have a game plan this time and what we’re doing at the shop here is working,” Merryman said.
Merryman said collecting feedback from staff and customers is a key component of assessing what's working and what needs tweaking. She routinely puts call outs on social media for customer feedback and has regular meetings with staff to receive feedback on scheduling and other needs, she said.
The women also turn to Robinson’s father, Brandon Robinson, for a veteran business owner’s perspective. Brandon Robinson is a former gym franchise owner and current construction company owner and has been an adviser and partner in Merryman’s company.
This summer Merryman took a big step as an entrepreneur: stepping away from the business for the first time to go on vacation.
The 21-year-old said being off site showed her both areas she could strengthen employee training and that the business could run smoothly, and at the quality level she expects, without her there day-to-day.
The experience built her confidence and the confidence of her employees, allowing them opportunities to assume leadership and problem solve without leaning on Merryman, she said.
"[It’s exciting] getting to see girls’ confidence turn. They come in and say, ‘I don’t think I can work the mixer. I don’t think I can bake.’ And then they do it and they’re so proud of themselves. It’s exciting to see people have confidence in themselves, and know that they’re going to go to their next job with better teamwork skills, better problem solving skills, better customer service,” Merryman said.
Robinson said one of the most critical lessons they’ve learned has been how to remain flexible in their thinking when things don’t go as projected, make quick decisions and embrace spontaneity.
“I think losing control isn’t always a bad thing...So many things aren’t going to go the way you thought they’d go or the way you were planning for them to go. It's learning how to make those quick adjustments. We’ve encountered such big decisions for our age and the age of the business. Such big things have come up in the last two years, and I think we’ve learned invaluable lessons,” Robinson said.
Their earned business knowledge is being put to use with the opening of Caroline’s Cookies’s second location in Baton Rouge, an addition Merryman announced at the end of July.
The business owner said it’s important to her that the second shop retains the spirit, quality customer service experience and personal touch of the original.
“This was something that I had been asked about since day one. People were always asking, ‘Are you going to open a new location? Are you going to franchise? What’s going to happen?’ I’ve always said that I want Caroline’s Cookies to remain a local, community driven business. I don’t want to be a big business with no person behind it and it’s all about money,” Merryman said.
The 21-year-old first considered Houston as her business’ second home, but after touring potential locations in the Texas city this spring, Merryman said something in her gut told her it wasn’t the right move.
Soon after she learned about an opening in Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge.
Merryman said at first she was apprehensive about moving only an hour east to Baton Rouge, concerned the city was too close to her flagship in Lafayette, but while walking the space she had the same gut feeling that told her to take the plunge the first time around.
The Baton Rouge location will be located beside California Pizza Kitchen in Perkins Rowe. The cookie shop is combining two neighboring units to have roughly 1,500 square feet of space, and construction plans have been submitted for approval, they said.
Merryman will launch and operate the Baton Rouge location herself and plans to move to Baton Rouge in the next several months. Robinson will serve as the store operator in Lafayette and oversee the flagship’s day-to-day operations.
The women are hopeful Baton Rouge’s store will see similar success as Lafayette’s, but said they also recognize that the city is a new market with its own challenges and opportunities.
"[I’m excited] to bring my cookies to another community and see another group of people enjoy them. It’s been so cool to see us become a staple in Lafayette. When people think of cookies in Lafayette, they now think of Caroline’s Cookies and I can’t wait to do that in Baton Rouge....My favorite thing to do is to share my cookies with people,” Merryman said.