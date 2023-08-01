Chick-fil-A opened its fifth Lafayette location on Tuesday when it opened at 5300 Johnston St.
Grand opening activities will be Thursday to officially open the location, but the popular quick-serve restaurant held a soft opening Tuesday to customers at its location at the corner of Johnston Street and Ridge Road.
The company made donations to Catholic Charities and Gifting Grace Project, which benefits homeless children, operator John Arton said. The location will employ 125.
It's the fifth location while another location at 3205 Louisiana Ave. closed last month for renovations, which are expected to last three months.
Arton is over both locations along with those inside the Acadiana Mall and at 101 Meadow Farm Road.
Chick-fil-A also operates a restaurant on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.