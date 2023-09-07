LAGCOE, the oil and gas organization known for its three-day expo in Lafayette that drew guests from across the world, announced this morning it has launched a rebranding initiative that will mark a new era for the organization.
The announcement is the result of several strategic planning sessions by the group’s board of directors to determine the future of the organization as Louisiana and the U.S. is relying less on oil and gas and more on renewable energy sources and the industry's footprint in the Lafayette area continues to shrink.
The agency, which was founded in 1953 as a small business expo in the parking lot of the Petroleum Club, indicated its future will not include the exposition and conference format of the past. It last held an expo in 2022 in Lafayette after it moved to New Orleans for its 2019 in an attempt to increase turnout.
Instead, it will introduce a range of new events designed to better align with the evolving needs of the energy industry, the agency announced.
"As we embrace the rapid technological advancements and the ongoing virtual revolution, we find ourselves at a crossroads regarding our traditional trade show format,” LAGCOE chair Larry Tolleson said. “While we have been incredibly fortunate to receive unwavering support from the Lafayette Consolidated Government, other partners and our local community, it is imperative that we remain responsive to the evolving needs of our industry.
"Our commitment remains steadfast in fostering networking opportunities, facilitating knowledge exchange and contributing to the economic growth of our region and industry."
At its peak, the three-day expo often had over 400 exhibitors that filled the Cajundome Convention Center and the adjacent Cajundome and even had exhibits set up outside in the parking lot. The event was also big for local businesses and hotels and was referred to as the Super Bowl of local tourism events.
In recent years, however, the organization has had multiple executive directors and held a smaller expo last year.
Local jobs in the industry have also dwinled, federal data shows. In the first quarter of 2012, during the height of the fracking boom, the Lafayette Parish was the hub for Louisiana oil and gas with over 17,000 jobs in the natural resources and mining sector, but that figure has been cut by more than half since then, down to 7,300.
Now the rebranding is still unfolding, said Fumy Rita, the current executive director who was named to the position in February after serving as organization’s director of operations and international affairs. It remains committed to “a more dynamic approach” to education, innovation and community engagement.
LAGCOE will unveil in the coming months a list of events that it says will cater to the diverse interests and requirements of its stakeholders.
"We are excited about this new chapter in the history of LAGCOE,” Rita said. “Our rebranding gives the organization a fresh new look, and our strategic initiatives reflect our dedication to continuously evolve and provide value to the energy industry.”