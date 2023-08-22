Property along Johnston Street near downtown Lafayette that at one time was to be the site of nearly a dozen apartments has been sold.
Local chiropractor Brett and his wife, Stephanie, bought the property at 611 Johnston St. from Sarah Hamsher, the former owner of Awards & Trophies, earlier this month, land records show.
The Venables plan to build an office on the bottom floor with residential units above it, said Brett Venable, owner of Recovery ChiroMed. One of his four offices will be housed there.
The sale comes after Hamsher and a business partner in 2018 planned 10 market-rate units on the property, which sits on the Freetown side of Johnston Street between Main and Jackson streets. The property was granted a rezoning from commercial heavy to commercial mixed to allow for the development, reports indicate.