The land that was to house two 20-story high-rise towers looking over downtown Lafayette have finally been sold, only to a different buyer.
Ruby Rentals LLC, which is registered to Lafayette commercial real estate agent Tim Skinner, bought the two lots north of the federal courthouse between Lafayette and Washington streets from LTBP LLC for $400,000, land records show.
Developer Cliff Guidry had planned to buy the property last year for the $140 million, 240,000-square foot project which he dubbed Seven16 Tower. The towers were to be 260 feet high, which would have qualified as the tallest buildings in Lafayette.
Guidry initially scaled back the project before putting it on hold in January.
Skinner said Wednesday he has no specific plans for the property but hopes to have something in place within 24 months.
“I’m not limited to anything,” he said. “I think the most reasonable or highest or best use is going to be multi-family or office or a combination.”