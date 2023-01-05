Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
No closing dates have been set, but liquidation sales have begun.
It’s the latest round of closures for the chain after stores in Eunice, Mansura and Luling closed last summer, part of a round of 100 closures across the country. Others in Many, Jennings, Opelousas, Bayou Vista, Franklin, Morgan City and Ville Platte closed earlier.
The stores sold Sears lines of appliances and hardware along with Whirlpool, Craftsman, Kenmore and Die Hard items. Transformco, the parent company of Sears Holdings Corp., acquired the chain after it filed for bankruptcy in 2019.
Sears still has its Home & Life store in Lafayette, 4405 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, one of only two in the country after it closed the Alaska store. The company is believed to have only 21 company-owned stores remaining in the U.S.
The old Sears space in the Acadiana Mall, which has been empty since 2017, was recently sold to a developer who will convert the 195,000-square-foot space into a self-storage facility.