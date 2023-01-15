Last year was the year that the real estate market in Lafayette Parish slid back closer to normal.
Yet it was also the year new construction slid out.
The number of newly built homes in 2022 were down from the extremely high levels in 2021 that went down as the building-est year on record in Lafayette Parish. Due to rising construction costs and interest rates that have doubled from what they were during the pandemic, every area of the parish had a lower number of homes built compared to a year ago.
There were 1,056 newly built homes sold in Lafayette Parish last year, a figure that was down 9.3% from a year ago. Even the traditionally hot Youngsville market had a drop-off from a year ago.
But it was the southwest corner of the parish — the area between the Vermilion Parish line to Ridge Road and from Johnston Street to the Acadia Parish line — that had the only jump in 2022. Sales nearly doubled, going from 101 in 2021 to 175 in 2022 and more than four times 41 built in 2019.
The area, next to the fast-growing town of Maurice, became almost as popular an area for homebuilders as the Youngsville market, which traditionally has been home to about half of all new builds in the parish.
“Because of the density of population, new construction has been driven further and further to the boundaries,” said longtime analyst Bill Bacque with Market Scope Consulting. “You’re not making a quantum leap to go over the parish line. As prices continue to rise in Lafayette Parish, it makes sense to look at places outside Lafayette Parish.”
The area has been slowly developing as a bedroom community for the city of Lafayette for years with its four-laned access along Johnston Street. It’s an area local developer Phil Devey targeted two years ago for a 77-unit townhome project to be built near the intersection of Johnston Street and Duhon Road that could be partially completed by the end of the year.
Home building giant DSLD has “planted a flag in that area,” he said, but others have followed suit.
“It’s an area of Lafayette that I wouldn’t describe as underdeveloped, but it’s an area of town that’s showing a lot of growth and growth potential,” Devey said. “As far as being in Lafayette, there’s only so many land tracts available that haven’t been developed yet. It’s kind of been the natural progression — as the city grows, it pushes out to the outlying areas.”
The cost of buying a new home is the main thrust for that sliding outward. Home prices for most of the year climbed upward, with the Youngsville market being home to the highest average sales prices in the parish.
Data from Market Scope Consulting shows the number of new homes sold in the Broussard/north Youngsville market dropped by 30% yet the average sale price climbed 30% to nearly $425,000. In that area north of Maurice, the average sale price inched up only 2% to just under $250,000.
Even other areas that larger drop-offs in new construction had higher sale prices. The area of Carencro west of University Avenue had its total new builds cut in half from 2021 yet the average one sold for nearly $260,000, a 22% hike from the previous year.
The number show a pattern. In Acadiana, the number of newly built homes sold outside Lafayette Parish rose from 206 in 2021 to 289 last year, pushing the percent of total homes sold outside the parish from 15% in 2021 to 21.5% in 2022. The average cost of a newly built home in Lafayette Parish bumped up 14% last year to $313,052.
The northwest section of Acadia Parish became a hot spot for new construction last year, Bacque said.
“There’s no question in my mind that price is playing some factor in this,” he said. “Especially as interest rates have gone up over the last year. People are more conscious of value now because the cost of money going from relatively nothing to now still historically below average interest rates. I believe it’s going to have some impact on buyers on what they can afford.”
Construction costs have come down some but remain an obstacle for builders, said Brian Clement with CA Homes and incoming president of the Acadiana Home Builder Association. Lumber costs have come down after prices surged while interest rates dropped in recent years, a time when the average cost of a home increased over $14,000, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
The biggest hurdle now for builders might be the rising cost of ready-mix concrete. By September the cost had jumped up over 11%.
“We’re almost back down to pricing where we were before this increase really started, just on lumber,” Clement said. “But there are a lot other materials that are way up there that haven’t moved (on price). We’re starting to see some available labor, and that’s a good sign, even though it’s a little pricey. That was a big problem most of last year.”
The inventory heading into the new year reflects the pricing. Last year there were only 20 homes sold in Lafayette Parish for under $200,000 with only 12 remaining on the market, while in 2019 there were 220 homes sold in that price range with another 61 still on the market.
The number of overall new listings plunged at the end of last year, including a 41% drop in new listings reported in Lafayette Parish but 22% outside the parish compared to a year ago. For the year, new listings were down
“We’re still dealing with a bad inventory problem,” said Robbie Breaux, team leader with eXp Realty. “We're down to all over Acadiana a little over 1,400 houses. We were starting to creep up into the 1,600s a couple of months ago. It's not dropping catastrophically, but in 2019 we averaged 3,300-3400 homes on the market.”
The year ahead could be more of the same as the market cools from two years of extreme activity, Bacque said. Sales of new construction and overall sales remained well above the 2019 totals before interest rates plummeted, but 2023 overall sales could drop another 13-20% with the price of a home expected to be lower than in the last 24 months, he predicted.
“As we adjust to what may be the beginning of the end of cheap money, our market is going to continue to adjust,” he said. “I am reasonably confident we’re going to be just fine in Lafayette. Even in an adjustment cycle, I would still classify our market as a relatively stable market or a strong market.”