Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, was selected to a two-year term on the International Economic Development Council’s 2024 board of directors.
Mitchell will be one of 25 economic development leaders from around the world named to the board and was chosen during the annual board meeting earlier this week in Dallas.
The IEDC is a nonprofit group that includes over 4,400 members and promotes economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base.
From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members engage in the full range of economic development practices and include members at local, state, provincial and federal governments; public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and other institutions.
“I am honored to serve on the board of directors for IEDC for the next two years,” Mitchell said. “Many years as an active member of IEDC have proven impactful in enhancing and deepening my knowledge of the best practices and strategies in economic development. I look forward to collaborating with the world’s top economic developers while developing programs that will further the impact of economic development activities in Lafayette Parish.”