Nearly 100 of the region’s top employers will be on hand to screen job candidates at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s annual Job Fair at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 9 at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Now in its twenty-eighth year, the LEDA Job Fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana’s top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.
The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission- American Job Center and Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies, in addition to searching and applying for thousands of additional jobs in the region and throughout the state.
The event is free to job seekers. Pre-register at ledajobfair2023.eventbrite.com. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Visit lafayette.org/LEDAjobfair for the latest job fair updates and list of participating employers.
“Workforce continues to be a key driver in the success of businesses across Acadiana,” LEDA President and CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “The LEDA Job Fair is part of ongoing efforts to connect displaced or underemployed workers with companies that are hiring. Participating companies will offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees.”