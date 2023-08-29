The Louisiana Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is coordinating with the city of New Iberia to lead a three-week Accelerate New Iberia next month.
LEED’s Accelerate programs, a start-up and small business program that began with Accelerate Northside in 2021, helps entrepreneurs who are economically disadvantaged create and grow their own businesses. LEED has hosted five Accelerate Northside program cohorts, five Accelerate program cohorts in rural Acadiana parishes and an Accelerate Women’s Entrepreneur program cohort in the past 30 months. I
Over 375 existing and aspiring business owners have completed the program with 80 companies established, director Geoffrey Stewart said.
“I’m thrilled to partner with the LEED Center and UL Lafayette to explore exciting business opportunities within the West End,” New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt said. “Our focus on small-scale economic development will fortify our community and foster the emergence of fresh local entrepreneurs.”
The program is open to existing business owners seeking assistance with growth strategies or anyone with a business idea.
To register, visit business.louisiana.edu/leed/acceleratenewiberia. Applications must be received by Friday, but walk-ups are welcome if space is available at the start of class Sept 6. Classes will be held for three Wednesdays, and registration is $25.