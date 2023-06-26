Repsol and Venture Global LNG are at it again.
More than a month after Repsol failed to win a federal intervention in its quest to pry liquefied natural gas from Venture Global LNG, the Spanish energy firm is again trying to persuade the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to step into its escalating bout over contractually bound LNG shipments.
Repsol and Venture Global LNG have traded barbs since April, when Repsol first asked for FERC’s intervention in an “unprecedented set of circumstances” surrounding Calcasieu Pass, Venture Global LNG’s Cameron Parish terminal that began exporting in early 2022.
At the center of the dispute is why Calcasieu Pass has been shipping cargoes for more than a year even though it hasn’t reached full commercial operations, a key distinction that would cause its long-term contract with Repsol to kick in.
Industry analysts have said the scenario is an anomaly for an LNG terminal. Though neither firm says it outright in its FERC filings, analysts have questioned whether Venture Global LNG took advantage of higher LNG prices on last year’s spot market, amid inflated natural gas demand spurred by the Russia-Ukraine war, instead of focusing on its customers with long-term deals. Those contracts are key to LNG facilities obtaining financing for their multibillion-dollar projects.
The latest legal jabs came Friday, when Repsol submitted its third FERC filing this quarter over the dispute.
Back in 2018, Repsol signed a 20-year contract with Venture Global LNG for 1 million metric tons annually of the product. Shipments were supposed to start once Calcasieu Pass achieved full commercial operations.
However, in an April 14 motion, Repsol claimed Calcasieu Pass had yet to reach full commercial status, even though the terminal had exported 128 cargoes since March 2022.
About two weeks later, Venture Global LNG slammed Repsol’s claim but admitted Calcasieu Pass has experienced “reliability challenges” that have delayed full commercial operations.
FERC denied Repsol’s request in May, noting that Repsol filed its request roughly four years after the commission approved construction of Calcasieu Pass.
However, Repsol filed another motion June 2 pleading for FERC to step in.
Repsol said FERC failed to give a “reasoned explanation” in its two-page order denying the intervention request. The Spanish firm said it needed access to weekly reports Venture Global LNG has submitted to FERC detailing its commissioning activities. Most of those reports have been sealed from public view.
“Without this access, there is simply no transparency regarding what Venture Global is reporting to the Commission’s staff or any opportunity for the Commission and its staff to be informed of the views or observations of Venture Global’s long-term customers regarding Venture Global’s ongoing activities,” Repsol’s motion said.
Venture Global LNG shot back. In a June 12 filing, it said Repsol’s motion “baselessly and falsely charges” Venture Global LNG with not telling the whole truth about Calcasieu Pass. It said it has been in full compliance with its 2019 construction authorization.
“The real reason for Repsol seeking access to confidential and proprietary information that Calcasieu Pass has filed with the Commission is, at a minimum, for commercial advantage, separate and apart from its newfound interest in participating in this Commission proceeding,” the Venture Global LNG response said.
Repsol doubled down Friday, filing a response that said Venture Global’s latest answer “contains several grossly incorrect and misleading statements.” It reiterated it would have answers to its questions if it could access Venture Global LNG’s weekly commissioning reports.
“Repsol has never claimed that Venture Global has made a misrepresentation, only that there should be an inquiry as to whether Venture Global is complying with the Commission’s orders and has been accurate in the statements and information that it has provided to the Commission and its staff,” Repsol’s Friday filing said.
Venture Global LNG has yet to submit a response to Repsol’s Friday filing. FERC has not ruled on Repsol’s latest intervention request.