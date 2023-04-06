LHC Group’s headquarters in Lafayette made the company more valuable in its merger with UnitedHealth, board chairman and co-founder Keith Myers said.
Myers spoke about the merger and the company’s building during the Acadiana Commercial Outlook hosted by the Realtors Commercial Alliance of Acadiana Wednesday morning. The merger gained federal approval in late February after a brief delay.
Minneapolis-based UnitedHealth, which acquired the Lafayette company in a $5.4 billion deal first announced a year ago, also cited the company’s efficient workforce.
“When we engaged in conversations with UnitedHealth, who we have known and worked with for a long time, they think we’re more valuable because we’re in Lafayette,” Myers said. “When they walked around the building and see people, they see people engaged and not shy. They couldn’t believe how many people were in the office (after COVID). You go to Minneapolis, and the parking lots are all empty. Nobody wants to come to the office.”
UnitedHealth has also inquired about using space on the campus that’s not built out for other divisions of the company in the future, he said.
The merger combines LHC Group, one of the country’s largest home-health firms and home to about 700 employees in Lafayette, to UnitedHealth’s portfolio that already includes doctor groups, clinics and surgery centers, as well as some home-based services.
The deal closed after a lengthy review from the Federal Trade Commission, industry publications reported. The FTC did not file a challenge to the deal.
The merger also faced a lawsuit from a shareholder who sued to block the deal, alleging that LHC Group failed to disclose “material information” on the merger. The deal gained shareholder approval in June.
LHC Group, which as a result of the deal is no longer a publicly traded entity, will be merged with Optum Health, an in-home health services agency and part of UnitedHealth.
Terms of the deal include Keith Myers moving into a role of chairman and CEO emeritus and senior adviser to Optum and Joshua Proffitt, LHC Group’s president and chief operating officer, becoming CEO.
Myers will earn a base salary of $550,000 and Proffitt will earn $690,000, and Myers will receive a one-time sign-on payment of $5.5 million on the first regular payroll date after closing. Proffitt will receive an initial sign-on grant of non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units valued at $3 million.
LHC Group, now in 38 states and the District of Columbia, has 30,000 employees ranging from front-line care providers to administrative and support personnel across the country, provides 12 million annual in-home visits and is recognized for its quality in-home care.
It began in the St. Landry Parish town of Palmetto in 1994 when Myers and his wife, a nurse, volunteered to help local senior citizens who could no longer take care of themselves and had no one to help.