The rising popularity of pickleball led five players in the Lafayette area come up with an idea: build an indoor pickleball facility.
The group — Jenny Thibodeaux, Jacques Poirier, Ben Roth, Stephen Roma and Pauly Azar — bought just under 2 acres at 500 Verot School Road earlier this year, and they hope to start construction in August on a 16,000-square-foot building that will house six courts and include concessions and a pro shop.
Known as Lafayette Pickleball Club, the group hopes to open the building in December. Then they hope it will address a challenge among pickleball players in the area: it’s hard to find a place to play, particularly indoors.
“When I started playing pickleball (in 2018), it was very easy to get courts,” Thibodeaux said. “Now I have to reserve courts at Red’s. At Comeaux (Recreation Center), it’s first-come, first-serve. If you work 8-5, it’s very difficult to get on the courts. There are so many people, and we definitely saw a demand for more courts in the area — especially indoors, because you have to deal with the weather.”
The sport, which has roots going back to 1965 in the Pacific Northwest, has exploded in popularity in recent years, particularly since the start of the pandemic, reports indicate. It’s a sport that can be played by a wide range of ages.
Local sites have hosted regional tournaments, including the Youngsville sports complex that hosted a statewide Senior Olympics pickleball event last month. The Cajundome Convention Center also last month hosted the Cajun-Fried Pickleball Classic, an event that drew 201 players, its website indicated.
The Youngsville Sports Complex will add eight outdoor pickleball courts possibly early next year.
Across the U.S. the sport continues to grow and has been tabbed the fastest-growing sport in America over the past three years, reports indicate. Participation has more than doubled in the past three years, and the 18- to 34-year-old age group makes up nearly 30% of all players.
“We (the ownership group) all know each other through pickleball,” Thibodeaux said. “We’re avid pickleball players. That’s one of the interesting aspects of pickleball — it brings people together who wouldn’t have necessarily met in their everyday lives.”