Lafayette saxophonist Jeremy “JB Saax” Benoit will perform inside the Lafayette Regoinal Airport 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday, airport officials announced.
Special event passes are available to anyone not flying but will be limited to 50. To apply for a pass, go to lftairport.com/special-events-pass or submit applications to airport@lftairport.com or visit the LFT administrative office on the second floor of the terminal. Applications are due by Wednesday.
Visitors must bring their parking ticket to the LFT Administrative Office to be validated for parking on the day of the event.
“JB Saax is the first artist we invited to play at LFT,” said LFT director Steve Picou said. “We want our passengers and visitors to enjoy some soft jazz music while they wait to board their flight or while dining at the Acadiana Kitchen + Bar in the rotunda. It’s a nice diversion for people to be entertained by live music while they wait.”