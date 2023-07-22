Longtime KATC anchor Scott Brazda will join KADN News 15 as co-anchor starting Monday, the station announced.
Brazda’s career dates back to 1990 when he first joined KATC, anchored mornings, evenings and weekends newscasts and provided reports on local events. His focused reporting on our community is something that will continue at his new home at News 15.
He will be KADN’s co-anchor of morning news, community events and local lifestyle coverage alongside Alex Worstell.
“I’m excited and honored to be a part of this dynamic News 15 Today team and this excellent morning show,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to tell the stories that matter most and capture the spirit of our special Acadiana community.”
News 15 Today airs 5-9 a.m. weekdays with the first two hours also airing on KLAF.
KADN and KLAF are owned by Allen Media Broadcasting, which bought the stations in 2019.