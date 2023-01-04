A longtime Lafayette book and comic book store will close.
The owners behind And Books Too, Marty and Lorraine Medlin, announced their retirement after first opening nearly 37 years ago and will close the store when the all the merchandise is sold at the building at 3315 Johnston St., Marty Medlin said.
The store announced a retirement sale just before Christmas on Facebook.
“I want to get out while I can still go do,” he said. “It’s been a fun ride. A lot of kids have come here who have grown up and become good citizens of the city. We’ve provided a safe place for kids, but it’s time for the younger people to step in and run it.”
The store has been opened since May 1986 when Medlin worked as an accountant in the oil and gas industry. Like many in Lafayette during that time, he found himself unemployed and needed to find a job.
Medlin and his wife first opened as a book store in a space in the Winnwood Shopping Center before moving to a location in the Centerpiece Shopping Center before purchasing the building in May 2006. It later expanded into comic books and games.