Wallace Johnson, who owned Johnson’s Grocery in Eunice before his daughter and son-in-law opened Johnson’s Boucaniere in downtown Lafayette, died Thursday.
He was 94.
Johnson, who was often in the restaurant from 2008 until shortly before he died, was the co-owner of Johnson’s Grocery for years until it closed in 2005. The store, which was first opened by his parents in 1937, is credited as the first dry goods store in Louisiana to commercially sell boudin and would sell as much as 2,000 pounds every Saturday.
Today Johnson’s Boucaniere, 1111 St. John St., uses the recipes and techniques developed from Johnson’s Grocery to make boudin and smoke their specialty meats such as sausage, tasso and beef jerky.
Johnson spent many hours each day at Johnson’s Boucaniere, which was Lori Johnson Walls and her husband, Greg, opened about 15 years ago. He was the “order taker” and “paper-boat maker,” according to his obituary, and he also loved painting, dancing and riding his bike and moped.
He entered hospice care last month.
“We will miss this great man dearly,” the restaurant’s Facebook post read.
Johnson was a Eunice native and graduate of St. Edmund’s Catholic School who later served as a tank commander in the Army National Guard. He was a great historian and storyteller, his obituary indicated.
Survivors include his children, Lori Walls and her husband, Greg; Claire Rauls and her husband, Woody, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; and Kevin Johnson and his wife, Lisa, of Eunice; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Lorita Johnson of Eunice.
Johnson’s Boucaniere will be closed Saturday and Sunday.