A longtime dive bar near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus that reopened to much fanfare last year is the subject of a lawsuit the owner says could shut it back down.
The Loose Caboose, 201 McKinley St., is facing a lawsuit from a man who says he was assaulted while leaving the bar back in February. He is seeking an unspecified amount of damages in a suit filed in the 15th Judicial District court.
The suit was filed Feb. 27 and has been assigned to Judge Thomas Duplantier. A trial date has not been set.
Gabriel McCassey and his wife filed suit against the bar over a Feb. 20 visit. McCassey said bar employee Blake Comeaux accused him of touching or taking his hat, which McCassey denied.
When he tried to leave, McCassey said Comeaux approached him “in an unwanted and aggressive manner” about the alleged hat incident. McCassey was then allegedly struck on the back of his head by Shane Bourque, who is identified as a friend of Comeaux and who is also a defendant in the lawsuit.
McCassey said he suffered a concussion and a scalp laceration as the result of the incident and needed medical attention, according to court documents.
The Loose Caboose, the suit claims, failed to properly supervise and train its employees and failed to keep patrons safe.
As a result of the suit, bar owner Katie Guidry, a longtime patron of the bar that was often referred to as The ’Boose before it closed in 2017, posted to social media last week about the situation and an upcoming fundraiser. The incident, she claimed, has forced the bar to consider bankruptcy as an option.
The bar is hosting what it calls a “Litigation Situation Benefit Show” in June.
“The Boose’s insurance has hung us out to dry and then non-renewed us,” she wrote. “Now no one will insure us unless it is for an exorbitant amount of money because of this case. We are in deep trouble. If (the fundraiser) doesn’t work out, it’s been a pleasure serving my community.”
Guidry did not respond to follow-up questions this week.
McCassey’s attorney, S. Joseph Dupuis of Lafayette, declined comment.