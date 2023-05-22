This year might just be the year vacations go international.
Demand for international travel has come back strong, after being sidelined due to COVID-related restrictions that weren’t generally lifted until 2022. This summer many Americans are expected to spend more on their vacations and go farther, including destinations such as Italy or the Caribbean even while the airfare prices have gone up.
Courtney Vittorio of Baton Rouge is one of the Baton Rouge travelers heading to Italy. She was scheduled to fly from New Orleans this weekend and start a 15-day trip to Italy that she’s been planning for a year.
The airlines told Vittorio she needs to get to the airport three hours in advance because the number of passengers will be higher than normal.
“I’m trying not to be concerned about anything,” she said. “I’m just trying to be positive and optimistic and if anything happens, I’ll just go with it.”
Yet despite higher pricing for airfare, a roaring demand for travel this year shows that cost is not deterring travel. According to travel website Hopper, travelers are ready to get out there with 54% expecting to take more trips than they did last year while 84% responded that they will spend more money on travel compared to the year prior.
International flights are expected to be $300 more per ticket to destinations like Europe and Asia with an average price of $1,100 and $1,800 per ticket respectively. But travelers will find some relief domestically with the average ticket going for $306 or down 19% from last year.
“Summer travel, in general, is good and it’s aggressive,” said Robbie Bush with Associated Travel in Lafayette. “Now we see the trend is to travel whenever you can. These [off-season] trends were consistent for decades but have started to go away because people are traveling all the time now.”
Steady demand is the reason for pricing increases, he said. Before the pandemic, budget travelers could easily rely on off-season summer travel to receive cheaper plane tickets and hotels. But this year there is no off-season, and bookings are consistent throughout the summer.
Cruises remain reliable when it comes to off-season pricing and promotions. Along with taking themed cruises – think cruises for metal music fans or culinary cruises – a trend that has grown since the pandemic, Bush said. Catering to niche audiences allows for smaller ships and smaller staff leading to more competitive pricing.
In Baton Rouge, pent-up demand for travel that was created during the COVID pandemic still exists, despite high inflation and economic concerns, said Jim Caldwell, a spokesman for Baton Rouge Metro Airport. Passenger traffic at Baton Rouge Metro is running about 19% year-over-year compared to 2022. That trend is expected to continue through the summer; Caldwell said forecasts are calling for the number of travelers will be 15% to 20% higher compared to last year.
Passenger numbers should also see a boost when American Airlines starts direct service from Baton Rouge to Washington, D.C., on June 1. Caldwell said demand for those flights has been good, similar to what American is seeing in other cities where it is introducing non-stop Washington trips, such as Madison, Wisconsin, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“Travel is affected by other things you can’t forecast, like the economy, but assuming things continue with full flights, our demand is nearing pre-COVID levels,” he said.
While there are fewer flights in and out of Baton Rouge Metro than there were in 2019, Caldwell said the airlines are bringing in larger planes and more of the seats are filed up. Right now, flights are 84% occupied, compared to 78% in 2019. If that trend continues, the number of passengers could exceed pre-pandemic levels.
Economic uncertainty may be a driver for the increase in travel demand, Bush said. The threat of a current or looming recession is making people decide to travel now rather than wait for prices to drop – a get-it-while-you-can attitude.
“Post-pandemic is gangbusters,” said Kristin Bodin, the owner of Acadiana Travel in Lafayette. “We thought last year was going to be the highest travel we’ve seen in years, but now this year is even higher demand.”
Prices, Bodin noted, are not going down, and waiting for them to drop will only inch travelers closer to a recession to the point they may not be able afford the trip. Her agency has bookings as far out as 2025.
The cost of flights out of Lafayette Regional Airport have also become comparable to other airports in New Orleans and Houston, Bush said. One travel website indicated a ticket from LFT to Paris would cost around $2,000 round trip, which is about the same out of New Orleans.
Travelers can save on trips by taking up any lasting off-season pricing offered by airlines. Booking all expenses paid excursions can also help travelers budget more effectively and beat any surprise cost from traveling.
But one thing is certain, travelers will be spending more money this summer and it’s only going to go up.
“You want to rebuild your house, or do you wait for wood to go down?” Bush said. “You want to take this trip, or are you going to wait until the economy drops? No, because you’re probably not going to be able to do it.”
Staff Writer Timothy Boone contributed to this report.