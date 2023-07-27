A luxury boutique hotel is set to be built in north Lafayette, an investment that the real estate group behind the project says will be an economic driver and will help make the area a destination for tourists.
The 83-room La' Creole Luxury Boutique Hotel, complete with a full-service restaurant, will sit off West Willow Street right across from the Clifton Chenier Center, Pride Opportunity Developers, Inc. (The POD Group) announced Thursday afternoon.
"If we're going to be a community that is inclusive, it is going to start with us in north Lafayette giving ourselves an opportunity to be a part of this parish and making sure that we invest in ourselves," said John Ford, president of The POD Group.
"This gathering is a testament to the fact that if we come together and we pool our resources and our minds and our thoughts and our energy around positive projects in this community, we can make them happen."
The hotel is scheduled to be completed by March 2025, said Ravis K. Martinez, the senior vice president for corporate strategy at the POD Group. It will face the Clifton Chenier Center, aligning it with the Department of Transportation's changes to the Evangeline Thruway and Interstate 49 corridor.
Martinez said a Zydeco Hall of Fame is slated to be built nearby and he hopes that will help turn the area into a destination for people to learn about Creole and Zydeco music and culture.
The La' Creole Luxury Boutique Hotel is part of the Choice Hotels franchise. The company has a team that works with underrepresented groups to help them build and develop hotels, said Marcus Thomas, director of emerging markets for Choice Hotels.
Thomas said of the roughly 65,000 hotels in the U.S., only 1.3% of them are Black-owned. When Ford reached out to Thomas about developing a hotel in north Lafayette, Thomas said the idea took off.
"When you have an opportunity for us to work with a group that has the resources in place for hotel development, we support them as much as we can," he said. "We try to educate them. We try to plug them within the network, with more team members that to be successful. And then we give them incentive monetarily."
He said Choice Hotels thrives off opportunities like this that help build and develop a community.
S&L Hospitality Group, based in Wisconsin, will help with hiring, training and managing the hotel. The Lafayette site will be the first hotel in Louisiana that the company will manage, said owner and CEO Eric Lund.
"It's very exciting because when you come into a community that's not used to a lot of new growth and development, when you bring this kind of development to our community, it rises all tides," he said. "So all of the community around us - all nine parishes - will benefit from this property, not just the parish that we sit in."
"This will be another reason for people to come and stay overnight and then experience the museum and all the other fun things to do in Lafayette," he added.
The hotel will generate economic benefits for the community through job creation and tax collection, he said. There will be about 50 full- and part-time employees whose pay will range from $16 an hour to $85,000 annually for management positions.
For the POD Group, bringing the hotel to life is about its commitment to investing in north Lafayette, Martinez said. And it's a project that will impact generations to come, including his own young children.
"For us, it's really about, how do we bring in the whole community?" Martinez said. "This isn't a POD Group thing, this isn't a Choice Hotels thing. This is a community thing.
"It's something we want the whole community to be proud of."