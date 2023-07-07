MC Bancshares, the holding company for Morgan City-based M C Bank, has entered into an agreement to acquire Covington-based Heritage Bank of St. Tammany.
The all-cash merger consideration, which was approved unanimously by boards of both banks, is worth $6.5 million plus the value of Heritage Bank’s adjusted tangible shareholders equity. Shareholders could receive between $19.50 and $20.50 per share, but that amount subject to adjustment based on other factors, bank officials said.
"As local Louisiana banks, we share similar core values and a relationship-centric approach to serving the communities that we are fortunate to be a part of,” M C Bank CEO Chris LeBato said. “This transaction is a very natural and contiguous expansion of our current footprint."
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of the shareholders of Heritage NOLA Bancorp and is expected to close in the fourth quarter. If approved, all Heritage Bank locations will be converted to M C Bank.
Heritage Bank has two locations in Covington and others in Slidell and Madisonville. M C Bank has branch offices in Lafayette and Youngsville and has plans to build multi-story full-service banking center in the Ambassador Town Center.