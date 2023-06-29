M C Bank & Trust Co. will build a new headquarters in Morgan City, announcing it is purchasing land on Greenwood Street a block from its current headquarters.
The bank, which has branches in Lafayette and Youngsville, will build a full-service banking center with a drive-thru and offices for commercial, support and executive branches.
“Building a new main office in the city that has helped make us who we are today is important and will allow us to continue to showcase our history,” said Christopher LeBato, President & CEO of M C Bank. “I’m excited to further our commitment to Morgan City, especially as we expand our reach to share the hometown spirit into new communities we serve across Louisiana.”
The announcement comes after the bank announced a multi-story full-service banking center on property near the future site of Dave & Busters that will include a commercial/support office and large board room. It recently opened a banking center in Covington and will open a location in Metairie.
M C Bank, reported just under $292 million in total deposits at the end of 2022, has eight branch offices in south Louisiana.