A longtime cancer support services center in Lafayette named for an 8-year-old boy who died of cancer has secured its first permanent home.
Miles Perret Cancer Services will move to the former Halliburton office at 110 Capital Drive after an LLC registered to Henry “Hank” Perret Jr. bought the building earlier this month for $2.96 million from a Washington-based seller, land record show.
Miles Perret, which has been in its location at 2130 Kaliste Saloom Road in a building owned by Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for over 20 years, could open in its new building in the first half of next year, said Perret, one of the center's co-founders.
“We are finally going to have our own home,” Perret said. “We are very excited about being able to acquire this facility. We look forward to the work that needs to be done for us to be able to move in and have it as our new home.”
The organization bought one of the two buildings at the site that feature over 67,000 square feet, according to the property listings.
The current office is housed in about 15,000 square feet over two floors, Perret said. The organization plans to lease out space in the new building to ancillary agencies along with adding services and installing a wellness center, a teaching kitchen and a chapel.
“We like the building because it’s midway between Ochsner (Lafayette General) and Our Lady of Lourdes, both of whom have been wonderfully supportive of Miles Perret from the outset,” Perret said. “The building has been well-maintained, and it will be a nice long-term home for Miles Perret.”
Miles Perret Cancer, which offers resources for individuals and families fighting cancer through emotional support, was named for Perret’s son, who died of a brain tumor in 1996. The organization hosts events each year, including the Games Across Acadiana, which was first held in 2001.
Rex Moroux and Jeff Landry with Scout Real Estate brokered the deal.