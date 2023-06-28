Panera Bread locations in Lafayette and Baton Rouge were among the 24 locations sold to a Missouri-based restaurant company.
Hamra Enterprises, a franchisee for other Panera locations as well as Wendy’s and Noodles & Company, acquired the locations from Tennessee-based CSC Investments.
The deal includes 10 locations in Louisiana, including the Lafayette location at 2622 Johnston St. It also includes three in Baton Rouge and others in New Orleans, Metairie, Covington, Slidell, Harvey and Lake Charles.
The move into Louisiana is a first for Hamra. It will now own and operate 195 restaurants, including 90 Panera Bread locations, and over 7,400 employees. It also has 98 Wendy’s locations.
“Thanks to a quality team dedicated to guest service and excellence, Hamra Enterprises has experienced phenomenal growth over the past year, which has enabled us to grow our family and the communities we serve,” said Mike Hamra, President and CEO of Hamra Enterprises.