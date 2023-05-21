A mobile home park north of Lafayette has sold for $1.05 million, records show.
Stanley Communities, led by Lafayette partners Kris Hodges and Michael Hyatt, bought the 6-acre, 44-unit Cajun Park Village, 314 Malapart, from Vidrine Property Management, land records show. The group now owns 21 properties, 15 of which are in Acadiana.
The development will be renamed Malapart Oaks, Hodges said.
Mobile home usage has increased across the U.S. since the start of the coronavirus pandemic as a means of affordable housing amid the rising costs of buying or renting, reports indicate. The number of manufactured homes shipped out by in May 2022 was 31% higher than the year before, one report indicated.