Morgan City-based M C Bank & Trust Co. will open a third full-service branch in Lafayette Parish next to the Dave & Busters under construction in the second phase of the Ambassador Town Center.
The bank, which has branches in Lafayette and Youngsville, bought 1 acre at 109 Spring Farm Road from OM of Lafayette LLC, which is registered to hotel owner Ricky Patel, land records show. Sale price was not disclosed.
The land is part of a 5.12-acre tract Patel’s group bought between Spring Farm Road and Meadow Farm Drive that could include a four-story, 100-room hotel. The property will be subdivided and could include a 4,000-5,000 square-foot restaurant to complement the hotel.
Bank officials are planning a multi-story full-service banking center at that spot that will include a commercial/support office and large board room, President and CEO Christopher LeBato said. Square footage is undetermined.
“We have an appetite for growth here and wanted to complement our current footprint in the Acadiana market,” LeBato said. “With a great client-base in the area, we saw an opportunity to put another flag down to make it more convenient for our clients. Lafayette is a growth market for MC Bank, with a diverse portfolio and community and family-oriented culture that aligns well with the bank’s culture.”
M C Bank, reported just under $292 million in total deposits at the end of 2022, has eight branch offices in south Louisiana.
Diana Stephens with Scout Real Estate brokered the deal for the buyer and seller with help from Kristen Merritt with IKO properties.