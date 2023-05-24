Median home and condo sale prices from the first quarter in three areas designated as Opportunity Zones rose from a year ago, data shows.
The hike in median sale prices have been consistent with rising sale prices throughout the region and around the country, but the data shows that the census tracts that were designated as Opportunity Zones to spark investment have shown positive results, according to ATTOM, a national property data provider.
The median sale prices for homes in the census tract that includes downtown Lafayette and the surrounding neighborhoods was $176,285 in the fourth quarter, the highest point since the fourth quarter of 2020 and 64% higher than a year ago, data shows. It was also up 1.5% from the previous quarter and the fourth straight quarter to increase.
Other median sale prices in census tracts in the report included:
- Freetown/University of Louisiana at Lafayette area: $217,000, up 9.6% from a year ago.
- Northwest Lafayette: $193,324, down 9.2% from a year ago.
- Area north of Simcoe Street, south of Gilman Street and between University Avenue and the railroad: $52,000, up 62.5% from a year ago.
- Evangeline Thruway area: $49,750, down 16.7% from a year ago.
ATTOM looked at 3,587 zones in the U.S. that had at least five home sales in the first quarter and found that median single-family home and condo prices stayed the same or decreased from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023 in 52% of them, fell at least 3% in almost half but increased by at least that much in about 40% of others.
Those mixed patterns largely matched trends in neighborhoods outside the zones, as a slowdown in the national housing market, which began during the second half of 2022, continued into 2023 after a decade of almost unceasing growth.
“Home-price trends inside Opportunity Zones keep following along with the broader national picture, as they have for the past couple of years,” said Rob Barber, chief executive officer for ATTOM. “Through boom times and weaker times, values inside the zones have gone up or down at about the same pace as the national market. They’re even doing a little better these days, depending on how you look at. The latest numbers provide a sign that areas targeted for the program’s tax breaks are resilient during a time when the broader market is no longer heading ever higher.”