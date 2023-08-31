The number of mortgages to purchase a home in the Lafayette area rose in the second quarter, the first increase in seven quarters, but still remain well below pre-pandemic numbers, data shows.
The 602 home purchase mortgages filed in in the Lafayette metro rose 14% from the first quarter but is still about half of the total compared to a year ago, according to data from RealtyTrac and ATTOM Data Solutions. The area is on pace to have its lowest total since 2016.
Home sales have slowed in Lafayette Parish and across Acadiana as rising interest rates, historically low inventory and rising cost of insurance has slowed activity. The total number of homes sold so far this year in Lafayette Parish is down 30% from the previous year, and homes are sitting on the market on average twice as long as they did a year ago.
Mortgages in the second quarter also increased nationwide, up 21% from the first quarter and the first quarter-over-quarter increase in two years, data shows.
Among refinances, the Lafayette MSA also had a modest increase in the second quarter after eight straight quarters of decreases. There were 397 refinance mortgages recorded, still down over 50% drop from a year ago and nearly five times the total recorded in the first quarter of 2021.
Nationwide there were 1.56 million home purchase mortgages were issued in the second quarter, ATTOM reported. The increase was spurred partly by a resumption in the nation’s 11-year housing market boom, which had stalled from the middle of last year into early 2023.
Refinance mortgages were also up across the country in the second quarter after the first-quarter total was the lowest recorded this century and the eighth straight quarter of decreases, ATTOM reported.
“It looks like owners took advantage of the small rate drop to refinance existing loans, while a jump in mortgages for purchasers was likely fueled by a number of forces that pushed the overall housing market to heat back up during the spring buying season,” ATTOM CEO Rob Barber said. “Buyers also might have jumped back in amid worries about even more rate increases that could have priced them out of a new home.”