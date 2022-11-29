If you've ever found yourself scrolling through food delivery apps looking for dinner ideas, you're not alone.
It's a good way not only to find new restaurants in the area, but also to find ghost kitchens — virtual food concepts housed at brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Shawn Broaddus launched a ghost kitchen in September called Burger Corner that's available for pickup or delivery through DoorDash. The virtual concept is housed at his restaurant, Broaddus Burger.
"I wanted to solidify myself as doing all burgers good," he said. "Broaddus does a thick burger well, and Burger Corner does a flat patty well. This way I can play in both worlds under one roof."
Broaddus compares the burgers at his ghost kitchen to those found at Judice Inn, the no-frills burger joint that celebrated 75 years in business this year.
Ghost kitchens — sometimes known as virtual restaurants or delivery-only concepts — took off during the pandemic when food delivery and takeout became more popular than ever.
Another local ghost kitchen concept called Kat Daddy Wings launched in 2020 at La Pizzeria. It's found on the delivery app ASAP, formerly known as Waitr.
Ghost kitchens allow restaurateurs to reach new customers and capitalize on otherwise slow times at their brick-and-mortar restaurants.
"It's more of a way for us to prevent downtime than anything," Broaddus said. "Our current staff is pretty much able to handle everything since we get a lot of those Burger Corner orders in the middle of the day when we're not as busy."
If things get too busy at Broaddus Burgers, there's a simple solution for Burger Corner.
"We just put it on pause in the delivery app during rushes because that's not a real restaurant," Broaddus said.
National chains have been particularly quick to embrace the virtual restaurant concept.
The latest trend has restaurateurs piggybacking on ghost kitchens created in partnership with YouTube and TikTok stars.
In Lafayette, you can order from LankyBox Kitchen Pizza, Wings and Mac — a ghost kitchen inspired by a Roblox streaming channel that's based at Chuck E. Cheese.
Broaddus is planning to embrace that trend by adding a second virtual kitchen to his existing brick-and-mortar restaurant called MrBeast Burger, which is a national franchise created in partnership with a digital content creator known as MrBeast. The ghost kitchen will be available for delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.
Broaddus said he consulted with friends and family who have children, and they were all thrilled to hear about the possibility of MrBeast Burger being available in the area. A 19-year-old on his staff was equally excited. Earlier this month, MrBeast became the YouTuber with the most subscriptions.
"I think it'll sell," Broaddus said. "And it's just another way to solidify myself as the best burger in Lafayette."
Want to try a ghost kitchen concept? Here are some offered on food delivery apps in Lafayette:
- Big Deal Burger (Dickie’s BBQ)
- Bird Dawgs (Buffalo Wild Wings)
- Boise Bill’s (Jason’s Deli)
- Burger Corner (Broaddus Burger)
- BWhizzy’s Rockin Good Burger (Saltgrass Steakhouse)
- It’s Just Wings (Chili’s)
- Julia’s Southern Kitchen (Piccadilly)
- Kat Daddy Wings (La Pizzeria)
- LankyBox Kitchen Pizza, Wings and Mac (Chuck E. Cheese)
- Lickity Chicken (Saltgrass Steakhouse)
- Maggiano’s Italian Classics (Chili’s)
- Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings (Chuck E. Cheese’s)
- Stack’s Sandwich Shop (Jason’s Deli)
- Tender Shack (Outback)
- The Pancake Kitchen (Cracker Barrel)
- Trailer Birds Hot Chicken (Dickie’s BBQ)
- Wild Burger (Buffalo Wild Wings)
- Wing Boss (Dickie’s BBQ)