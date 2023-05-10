An app-based startup that connects short term rental property hosts to vetted housekeepers and automates the booking process has opened a location at the Opportunity Machine in downtown Lafayette.
Keepers, a female-owned business that began in Alaska, will open in the Lafayette market as part of 15 markets it opened in after launching in January by founder Carleena Andrepont.
The platform allows professional and gig economy housekeepers increase their earning potential while eliminating the hassle of finding a reliable cleaning service, undergoing payment negotiations, and facilitating communications and quality control, according to the company’s announcement.
Keepers held a ribbon-cutting at the OM Wednesday morning.
“We are so excited to open in the Lafayette market,” Andrepont said. “We have had amazing feedback from users in the Alaskan market and are thrilled to launch here, bring jobs to our community and see the impact Keepers can have on the local economy.”
Keepers has scaled rapidly since its launch with over 300 housekeepers and 110 properties while also partnering discussions with Airbnb to begin integrating their services to the existing short-term rental platform.
Andrepont participated in Opportunity Machine’s accelerator program, The Builder Program, last year and talked to potential customers and users to dive deep into what their pain points were when it came to finding housekeepers for short term rentals and others finding jobs as a housekeeper. She built her product after gathering the data.
“The successful launch and growth of Keepers is illustrative of Acadiana’s strong entrepreneurial startup ecosystem,” said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “It’s the innovative thinking of OM members that will grow Lafayette’s culture of creativity and inspire more entrepreneurs and thought leaders in the region.”