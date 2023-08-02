Sonesta, one of the largest hotels companies in the U.S., announced a Lafayette property as one of 13 properties to its global portfolio.
The America’s Best Value Inn, 2224 NE Evangeline Thruway, made the list of the additions the company released on Monday as properties added within the first half of the year.
The hotel is owned by AUM Ventures LLC, which bought the hotel in 2021 for $2.05 million, records show. The hotel was recently rebranded after previously branded as a Super 8.
Sonesta Franchising debuted in 2021 a complete platform of franchise services, hotel operations and franchise support, company officials said. It has since had significant growth with the recent launch of five brands including The James, Royal Sonesta, Sonesta Essential and two soft brands, Classico and MOD.
"Our extensive hospitality experience gives us unique insight into owner and consumer demands and the ability to respond to emerging industry trends," said Brian Quinn, Sonesta's chief development officer. "As owners and operators ourselves, Sonesta has the expertise to open and run managed hotels and to create a brand portfolio that is attractive to franchisees."