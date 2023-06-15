To rent a two-bedroom apartment in the Youngsville area or other parts of south Lafayette Parish, you would have to earn at least $21 an hour, a reports shows.
The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its 2023 Out of Reach Report this week, which addresses the rising cost of rental properties and how much one would have to earn to live affordably in a modest apartment.
In the southern end of the parish, home to the newest construction but also the highest property values, fair market rents range from $1,120 to $1,270 for a two-bedroom unit in the zip codes that include Youngsville, Broussard and River Ranch. The highest is the Youngsville-based 70592 zip code, which would require an hourly wage of $21.54 for a one-bedroom unit or $24.42 for a two-bedroom.
The hourly wage figures, what the report calls a housing wage, is an estimate of what it would take a full-time worker to earn without spending more than 30% of their income on housing, the accepted standard of affordability.
“To afford rent and utilities for a two-bedroom apartment in the Lafayette area requires a household income of about $40,000 per year,” said Elsa Dimitriadis, executive director of Acadiana Coalition for Housing and Homelessness. “(That’s) well beyond the reach of the nearly 18% of local families living below the poverty threshold. If we truly want to be a community where everyone has a decent place to live, we are trending in the wrong direction by almost every measure.”
Rents have slowly climbed in Lafayette Parish in the past 12 months. At one time two years ago the Lafayette area had the highest median rental rates in the state, according to apartmenlist.com.
The latest figures from May show the median rate for a one-bedroom unit in the Lafayette area is $972 with a two-bedroom at $1,153. Both rates are nearly 25% higher since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Lafayette area, a renter would need an hourly wage of $18.92 — or a salary of $39,360 — to rent a two-bedroom unit at fair market rate, up from $17.12 in last year’s Out of Reach Report.
Rates are significantly lower in zip codes west and north of Lafayette. In the 70529 zip code of west Lafayette and Duson, renters would need to earn $15.77 an hour for a two-bedroom unit at fair market rate, the lowest among parish-based zip codes. The Carencro-based 70520 zip code requires a wage of $16.73, the report indicates.
The number of renter households in Lafayette has increased, the report indicated. Between 2017 and 2021, there were 36,411 rental homes, or 32% of all households in the area. That's up from last year's Out of Reach Report, which indicated that between 2016 and 2020, there were 34,873 rental households, or 31% of all households in the area.
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Lafayette is also growing to a level not seen since 2016, Dimitriadis said. Deeply affordable rentals for low-income families are in such short supply that many who have a housing voucher cannot find a landlord to accept it.
The number of students experiencing homeless in the local public schools is nearly 1,000, which is the “highest persistent numbers we’ve seen in many years,” she said.
“You have only to look around as you’re driving our high-traffic corridors to see the human toll of the current affordable housing crisis,” she said.