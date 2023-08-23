The Lafayette law firm of NeunerPate has expanded into the Lake Charles and New Orleans markets in a response to growing demand and an effort to reach clients in the region.
The firm acquired the law firm of Guillory & McCall in May and earlier this year opened a New Orleans office in heart of the city’s business district, officials announced recently.
The Lake Charles acquisition includes professionals William “Bill” McCall and Drury “Dru” Cunningham, who will lead the southwest Louisiana service area. Nicholas Jones, who has been NeunerPate since 2015, will led the New Orleans office.
McCall joined NeunerPate this year and has extensive experience in insurance defense, toxic tort defense and general casualty defense. Jones joined NeunerPate in 2015 and practices in the areas of insurance defense, personal injury defense and governmental liability and civil rights defense.
Cunningham joined NeunerPate this year and focuses on practice areas such as insurance defense, toxic tort defense and general casualty defense.
Catalyst Bank, the Opelousas-based bank with offices in Carencro and Lafayette, added seven members to its advisory board.
Board members include:
- Marie Desormeaux Centanni, founder of Centanni Communications.
- Andre LeBlanc, president and owner of Synergy Land Group.
- Marcus Mire, founder of MireGroup CPAs.
- Nathaniel Moore, president and founder of Moore Consulting Investment Group;
- Al Patin, CEO for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
- Gus Rantz, president of Acadiana Management Group.
- Celeste Rushing, associate director of advancement services for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Board members will offer insights on local business conditions, recommend products and services, and assist in the development of new customer relationships, President and CEO Joe Zanco said.
Jason P. Freyou, a Breaux Bridge resident and New Iberia native, was named president and of Plaquemine Bank Trust Co., board chair Stephen Panepinto announced.
Freyou is a graduate of LSU and the U.S. Army Finance & Accounting School, a CPA and a former commissioned officer with the Army. He has over 35 years in banking and finance.
He was recently senior executive VP and COO at Home Bank.