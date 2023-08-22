The former IberiaBank office building on Congress Street will soon be the home of Lafayette Utilities System’s customer service center.
First Horizon Bank, which merged with IberiaBank three years ago, sold the 21,000-square-foot, two-story office at 4010 W. Congress Street to the City of Lafayette for $1.45 million, records show.
LUS will move its customer service center, 1875 W. Pinhook Road, Suite B, to the site, said Cydra Wingerter, chief administrative officer for Lafayette Consolidated Government.
The office has sat vacant since bank officials moved out two years ago. Bank officials said at the time they closed it to consolidate operations into the Johnston Street branch.